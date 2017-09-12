Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31431 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

