Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31431 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)