Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31431 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
