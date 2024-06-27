Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 51000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price

Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price

Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price

