Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0722 oz) 2,2456 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivna (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (12)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (7)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 51000 RUB
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivna (10 Kopeks) 1709 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

