Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) БК (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivna (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨѲ (1709) with mark БК. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (22) XF (33) VF (35) F (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (9) XF40 (2) VF35 (4) VF20 (3) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (5) NGC (1)

