Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2022.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
1029 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 604 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

