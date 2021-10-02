Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) Service ННР (1) PCGS (3)