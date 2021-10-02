Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1718
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1718 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place March 26, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
1029 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 604 USD
