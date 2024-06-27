Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

