Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
3513 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
