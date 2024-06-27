Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
3513 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

