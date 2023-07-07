Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 . Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4966 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
