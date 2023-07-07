Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1720
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 . Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1202 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4966 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
