Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 . Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 4,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2022.

Сondition XF (4) VF (2) F (7) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2)