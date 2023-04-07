Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720) Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720) Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720) . Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6454A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
14199 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

