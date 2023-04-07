Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720) . Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6454A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1720 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
