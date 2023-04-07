Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨК (1720) . Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6454A sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2004.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)