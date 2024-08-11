Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1707 МД (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1707 МД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1707 МД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1707 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

