Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) М (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) М - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) М - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) with mark М. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) М at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) М at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
6011 $
Price in auction currency 439854 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) М at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1706 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search