Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) М (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) with mark М. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)