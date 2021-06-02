Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) М (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨS (1706)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨS (1706) with mark М. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1706 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search