Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702). Big crown (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
8989 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1702 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
