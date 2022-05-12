Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702). Big crown (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition AU (5) XF (3) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (4)