Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702). Big crown (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Big crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
8989 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
