Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702). Small crown (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 390,310. Bidding took place August 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
6472 $
Price in auction currency 390310 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1702 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

