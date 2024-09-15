Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702). Small crown (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 390,310. Bidding took place August 15, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF40 (1)