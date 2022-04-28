Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701). Date "҂ЯΨЯ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Date "҂ЯΨЯ"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Date "҂ЯΨЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1583 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
