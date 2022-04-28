Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701). Date "҂ЯΨЯ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date "҂ЯΨЯ"

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) Date "҂ЯΨЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) Date "҂ЯΨЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Date "҂ЯΨЯ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the RND auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2017.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1583 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Baldwin's - September 23, 2015
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Знак - February 14, 2014
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
