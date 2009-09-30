Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701). Date "҂АΨА" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Date "҂АΨА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Сondition VF (1)