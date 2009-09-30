Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701). Date "҂АΨА" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Date "҂АΨА"

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) Date "҂АΨА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) Date "҂АΨА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0732 oz) 2,2777 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Date "҂АΨА". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1701 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search