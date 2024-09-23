Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
