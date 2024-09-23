Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (1)