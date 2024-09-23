Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
