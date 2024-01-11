Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark L. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search