Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark L. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 711 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
