Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). The rider in the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . The rider in the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (59) XF (56) VF (53) F (1) G (2) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (11) AU53 (9) AU50 (10) XF45 (4) XF40 (7) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (4) G4 (1) DETAILS (6) Service RNGA (4) ННР (1) NGC (33) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

