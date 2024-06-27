Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). The rider in the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The rider in the cloak
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . The rider in the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (36)
- Auction World (2)
- AURORA (11)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (26)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (6)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search