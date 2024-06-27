Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). The rider in the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The rider in the cloak

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) The rider in the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) The rider in the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . The rider in the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,230. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

