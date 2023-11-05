Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). The rider without a cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . The rider without a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (6) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)