Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). The rider without a cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The rider without a cloak

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) The rider without a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) The rider without a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . The rider without a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1020 EUR
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

