Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718). The rider without a cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The rider without a cloak
Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) ҂АΨИI (1718) . The rider without a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5648 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1095 $
Price in auction currency 1020 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
