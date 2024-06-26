Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1714
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
