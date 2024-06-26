Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (6) XF (9) VF (12) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)