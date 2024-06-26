Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0216 oz) 0,6732 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

