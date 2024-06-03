Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL. "АЛТЫ / НЪ" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "АЛТЫ / НЪ"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
- Diameter 13 - 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
- Year 1711
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 with mark БК DL. "АЛТЫ / НЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14108 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
