Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL. "АЛТЫ / НЪ" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "АЛТЫ / НЪ"

Obverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL "АЛТЫ / НЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL "АЛТЫ / НЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0206 oz) 0,6416 g
  • Diameter 13 - 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Altyn (3 Kopeks)
  • Year 1711
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 with mark БК DL. "АЛТЫ / НЪ". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2024.

Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14108 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Altyn (3 Kopeks) 1711 БК DL at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
