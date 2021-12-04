5 Kopeks 1714. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1714 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

