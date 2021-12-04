Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1714. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,036 oz) 1,1207 g
- Diameter 20 - 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1714
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1714 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (4)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
