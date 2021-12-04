Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1714. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1714 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1714 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,036 oz) 1,1207 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1714 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1714 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search