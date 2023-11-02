Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1714 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1714 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,036 oz) 1,1207 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1714 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3023 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction HAYNAULT - April 28, 2020
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1714 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search