5 Kopeks 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1714 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

