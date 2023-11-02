Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1714 (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,036 oz) 1,1207 g
- Diameter 20 - 21 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1714
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1714 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3023 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
