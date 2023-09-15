Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1251 EUR
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
