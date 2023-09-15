Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702). Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 709 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1147 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1251 EUR
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) 1702 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

