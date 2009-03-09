Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701). Restrike. Small Eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Small Eagle

Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) Restrike Small Eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) Restrike Small Eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Restrike. Small Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
