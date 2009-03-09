Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701). Restrike. Small Eagle (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Small Eagle
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Restrike. Small Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2053 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
