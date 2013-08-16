Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701). Restrike. Big Eagle (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Big Eagle
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Restrike. Big Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4601 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1474 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
