10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701). Restrike. Big Eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Restrike. Big Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)