Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701). Restrike. Big Eagle (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Big Eagle

Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) Restrike Big Eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) Restrike Big Eagle - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) . Restrike. Big Eagle. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4601 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1474 $
Price in auction currency 1500 CHF
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search