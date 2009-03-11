Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6084 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 1050 CHF
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨΒ (1702) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

