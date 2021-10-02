10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (14) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1)