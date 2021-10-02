Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (6)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
1720 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
