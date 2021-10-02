Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0361 oz) 1,1228 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks)
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) . This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
1720 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1293 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Empire - December 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date December 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) ҂АΨА (1701) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Deneg (5 Kopecks) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

