Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718). Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) . Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
