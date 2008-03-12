1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718). Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) . Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition XF (1)