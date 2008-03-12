Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718). Without mintmasters mark. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark. Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) Without mintmasters mark Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) Without mintmasters mark Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) . Without mintmasters mark. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8319 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
