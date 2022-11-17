1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark L. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)