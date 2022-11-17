Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 0,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark L. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
