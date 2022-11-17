Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark L. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6069 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1351 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

