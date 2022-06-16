1 Kopek 1714. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1714 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) Service RNGA (1)