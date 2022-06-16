Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1714. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 0,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1714
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1714 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search