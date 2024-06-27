Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718). Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) . Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 20550 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2008
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

