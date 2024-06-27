Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718). Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 0,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) . Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 20550 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2008
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search