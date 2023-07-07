1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

