Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search