Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) L (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,396)
- Weight 0,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek ҂АΨИI (1718) with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
