Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1714 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1 Kopek 1714 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,396)
  • Weight 0,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2376 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1714 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
884 $
Price in auction currency 810 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Holmasto - March 6, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date March 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1714 at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search