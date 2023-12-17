Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1714 (Russia, Peter I)
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1714 . This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (4)
- Holmasto (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
884 $
Price in auction currency 810 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date March 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search