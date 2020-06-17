Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) (Pattern) at auction Знак - May 24, 2013
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

