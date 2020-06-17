Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition No grade (2)