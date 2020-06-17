Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨИI (1718) . This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- Знак (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search