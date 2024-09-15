Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1714 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1714 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

