Pattern Rouble 1714 (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1714
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Pattern
