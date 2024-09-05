Pattern 1 Kopek 1724. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1724 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)