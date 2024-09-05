Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1724. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1724 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1724 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1724 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
17535 $
Price in auction currency 17500 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
30443 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1724 (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1724 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 423
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1724 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Monedalia.es
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Sep 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search