Pattern 1 Kopek 1724. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1724 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
17535 $
Price in auction currency 17500 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
30443 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
