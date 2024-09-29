Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1721. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,29 - 3,96 g
  • Diameter 19 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

