Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1724 (Russia, Peter I)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1724 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

