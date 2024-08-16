Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets 1714. Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Copper

Obverse Double Chervonets 1714 Restrike Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Double Chervonets 1714 Restrike Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.

Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Christie's - June 14, 1979
Ex. Pantelimon V. Sinadino collection
Seller Christie's
Date June 14, 1979
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

