Double Chervonets 1714. Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.

