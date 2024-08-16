Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Double Chervonets 1714. Restrike. Copper (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Copper
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . Restrike. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Christie's auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place June 14, 1979.
For the sale of Double Chervonets 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
