Double Chervonets 1714. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 4,600,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

