Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets 1714. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Double Chervonets 1714 Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Double Chervonets 1714 Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,98)
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8012 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 4,600,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
62141 $
Price in auction currency 4600000 RUB
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26400 $
Price in auction currency 26400 USD
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1714 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Double Chervonets Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search