Double Chervonets 1714. Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,98)
- Weight 6,94 g
- Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8012 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Double Chervonets
- Year 1714
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 4,600,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
62141 $
Price in auction currency 4600000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
26400 $
Price in auction currency 26400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
