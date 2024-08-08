Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets 1714 (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Double Chervonets 1714 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Double Chervonets 1714 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,980)
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,2187 oz) 6,8012 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3111 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stack's (2)
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Russia Double Chervonets 1714 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

