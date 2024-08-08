Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Double Chervonets 1714 (Russia, Peter I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets 1714 . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3111 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Chervonets 1714 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
