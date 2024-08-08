Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets ҂АΨΒ (1702) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Double Chervonets ҂АΨΒ (1702) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Double Chervonets ҂АΨΒ (1702) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,2162 oz) 6,7249 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1702 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1702 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Double Chervonets Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search