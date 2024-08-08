Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Double Chervonets ҂АΨΒ (1702) (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 6,94 g
- Pure gold (0,2162 oz) 6,7249 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Double Chervonets
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
