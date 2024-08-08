Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,969)
- Weight 6,94 g
- Pure gold (0,2162 oz) 6,7249 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Double Chervonets
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Double Chervonets 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search