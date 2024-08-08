Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)