Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,969)
  • Weight 6,94 g
  • Pure gold (0,2162 oz) 6,7249 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Double Chervonets
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) . This gold coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 400,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Double Chervonets ҂АΨА (1701) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Chervonets 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

