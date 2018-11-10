1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) VG8 (1)