Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,16 - 3,66 g
- Diameter 21 - 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1/3 Tymf (Shostak)
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
