Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse 1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse 1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,16 - 3,66 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1/3 Tymf (Shostak)
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 16,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VG8
Selling price
16500 $
Price in auction currency 16500 USD
Russia 1/3 Tymf (Shostak) ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Tymf (Shostak) 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

