Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (4) VF (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) BN (2) Service RNGA (2)