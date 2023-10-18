Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1711 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

