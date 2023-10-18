Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨАI (1711)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨАI (1711) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
