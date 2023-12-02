Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition XF (13) VF (13) F (3) VG (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (1) VG8 (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Höhn (4)

Imperial Coin (5)

Rare Coins (6)

RedSquare (7)

SINCONA (2)