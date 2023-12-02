Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,13 g
- Diameter 16 - 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 7088 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
12
