Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 16 - 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨѲ (1709)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 7088 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲ (1709) "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1709 "ВСЕЯ РОССИИ САМОДЕРЖЕЦЬ", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1709 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search