Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 764 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
1361 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

