Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) SP63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)