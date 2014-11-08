Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1721
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
