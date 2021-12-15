Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721. Year mixed "17K1" (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Year mixed "17K1"

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 Year mixed "17K1" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 Year mixed "17K1" - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 . Year mixed "17K1". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

