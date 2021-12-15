Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721. Year mixed "17K1" (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Year mixed "17K1"
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1721
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 . Year mixed "17K1". This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 195 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2021.
Сondition
