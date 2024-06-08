Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1721
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (6)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (47)
  • RedSquare (29)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1721 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search