Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1721
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (6)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (47)
- RedSquare (29)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search