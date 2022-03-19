Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search