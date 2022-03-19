Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
398 $
Price in auction currency 350 CHF

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1721 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

