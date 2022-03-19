Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨКА (1721) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition VF (3)