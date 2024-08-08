Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1720
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Empire (9)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (7)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (6)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (87)
- RedSquare (19)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (4)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
