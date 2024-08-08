Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1720
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1720 at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

