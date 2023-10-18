Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1718
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (13)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search