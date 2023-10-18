Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (12) VF (21) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) F12 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (4) Service ННР (1) NGC (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Katz (4)

MS67 (3)

New York Sale (2)

Rare Coins (12)

RedSquare (13)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)