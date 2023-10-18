Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1718
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1718 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price

